Fortnite Champion Series 3, kick-off on February 17 with some changes

There Fortnite Championship Series (FNCS) will resume on February 17. This time, however, the format has been slightly changed. The CCFN of Chapter 3 Season 1 will have two qualifiersfollowed by two weeks of competition, including semi-finals and finals.

QUALIFICATIONS (FEBRUARY 17-18 and FEBRUARY 19-20)

The same number of qualifiers as last season has been maintained, but in the new Pairs format, the number of teams that directly qualify for the finals has increased. The top eight teams from each Qualification will advance directly to the CCFN Finals.

SEMIFINALS (24-27 FEBRUARY)

The semifinals will also be slightly different this CCFN season. Achieving Victory Royale in any single lobby tournament match is a key achievement in Fortnite. There is more action focused on Real Wins this season as well as rewarding the most consistent performances. For each session, you must win a match or place in the top six teams with the most consistent performance during that Session to advance to the Finals.

Only the top 50 teams in the rankings based on competition points will compete during Session 1 for that region. Session 1 consists of 5 games and 11 teams from this Session will advance to the Finals (5 Royal Winners and the top 6 most consistent teams).

Session 2 will fill the 11 vacancies with teams positioned at positions 51-61 in the leaderboard based on competition points. These 50 teams will play 5 games and the top 11 teams will advance to the Finals. (5 winners of Royal Victories and the top 6 most consistent teams).

Session 3 will fill the new 11 vacancies with teams positioning at positions 62-72 in the leaderboard based on competition points. These 50 teams will play 6 games and the top 12 teams will advance to the Finals. (6 winners of Royal Victories and the top 6 most consistent teams).

Here is a condensed description of how the daily advancements for the Finals work:

Session 1: 5 games; 2 and a half hours; 1st -50th place in the ranking based on competition points

Session 2: 5 games; 2 and a half hours; 1st -61th place in the ranking based on competition points

Session 3: 6 games; 3 hours; 1st -72th place in the ranking based on competition points

FINALS (5-6 MARCH)

The CCFN Finals will have a similar format to previous seasons, but with the new Match Point variable. A team can finish the competition early by getting 550 total points and 3 real wins. When a team meets both of these requirements, its members will be declared CCFN Champions. If no team meets these requirements by the end of the twelfth game, the Finals will run exactly as in previous seasons. The Match Point will be very difficult to obtain and is reserved exclusively for completely dominant performances for the first iteration.

AWARDS

The CCFN seasonal prize pool will remain virtually unchanged, for a shared total of $ 3,008,500 (€ 2,651,917) for Chapter 3 Season 1.



The total prize pool for the European region is $ 1,362,500 (€ 1,200,771).

CUP COMMUNITY CCFN on February 28th!

This Pairs Event will see teams compete in 10 matches over the course of three hours to try to earn as many points as possible. The best teams in each region will earn the 3: 1 CCFN Champion Suit and the Winner’s Brand Back Patch. Epic Note: It may take several weeks for prizes to be awarded after the competition ends. In addition, the Rewards and Rewards section of the CCFN Community Cup, in the career tab has “Unknown Object” listed as a reward from the CCFN Community Cup.