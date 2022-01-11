Fortnite changes on Playstation, update just released

Fortnite is about to change forever on Playstation 4 and Playstation 5, the announcement has just been made and the players are speechless.

Fortnite continues to be the undisputed king of free-to-play battle royale, with more and more gamers filling their servers and maps every day. There are really many who continue to play this revolutionary title, which has significantly changed the entire gaming industry, pushing several other development studios to emulation.

And years after the release of Forntite, the free-to-play battle royale model seems to be one of the most widespread and most followed, with even the giant Call of Duty that has decided to imitate this entrepreneurial move with Warzone. But it is always the title developed by Epic Games to dominate the market, with millions of users, especially extremely young ones, who continue to fill its servers by the hour. And very soon there will be a new and important peak, as incredible new features have been added to the gameplay, which could dramatically change the user experience.

Fortnite changes but only on Playstation, Battlefield 2042 is copied

In an official and surprise announcement, Fortnite has just announced that there will be a very profound change for whoever owns the game on PS4 and PS5. In fact, taking a cue from what has been done with Battlefield 2042, which at this moment is in serious difficulty, Epic Games has decided to include natural disasters in its game, making the experience incredibly richer and more revolutionary. Ideal if you are one of the gamers who refuse to play Cod after this video has made the rounds of the web.

As seen in the video, su Playstation there are tornadoes, electrical storms and lightning strikes that completely storm the map and hit gamers, killing them and making the entire battle royale even more difficult to play and win.