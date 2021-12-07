Fortnite Chapter 3, all the news of Season 1

Do you play Fortnite and would like to know all the news on season 1 of Chapter 3? Well, because you are in the right place!

Unfortunately i sever of Fortnite They were turned off for some time, and the players could not play and face each other in battle to decree the strongest of the lobby. But finally since December 5th can be said to have begun there Season 1 of Chapter 3 of this beloved Battle Royale!

The battles on Fortnite are really coming to life thanks to all the Announcements inserted by the developers in recent years! Not only can you choose between one myriad of skin, play and experience many in-game events and live concerts, but soon the Announcements will increase dramatically!

In fact the Season 1 promises to upset the game thanks to the huge changes that will modify Fortnite forever and the seasons to come.

Fortnite Chapter 3: the island in Season 1 is… Upside down!

The new chapter of Fortnite is titled: “Upside down” and given the many changes made by Epic, the name looks really good! And one thing above all seems to have been totally upset: the map!

In fact, with the opening of the new season there is also one new map, full of environments to explore and new challenges. This island is encompassing the beauty of 50 new points of interest, including a building very dear to fans of the Marvel, that is: the Daily Bugle! The location of the newspaper he works for Peter Parker it is totally explorable, so as to make the new hero of the battle pass feel as if he were at home. Furthermore Spiderman is just one of the unlockable skins in the pass, along with many others, including that of Dwayne Johnson, aka: The Rock.

For what concern gameplay, Various mechanics have been added, including the slip, thanks to which you can easily descend from a hill, while continuing to rain lead on your opponents. In the new season, through a special accessory, it’s possible to swing between structures and settings with cobwebs just like Spiderman! Furthermore you have the possibility to mount camps, where you can heal your own damage or those of the team and keep weapons and objects for the most excited moments. But what will really change the Fortnite in-game experience will surely be the weather events. In fact, there may be storms and Hurricanes on the new island, which will make the game more dynamic and fun!

These were the most important changes in the Season 1 of Chapter 3 from Fortnite. Will you be strong enough to win the royal crown? The only way to find out will be right playing!