Fortnite Chapter 3, how to level up fast

A quick guide to show you how to level up first in Fortnite, both without tricks and with a glitch just discovered by the community.

A new season of Fortnite is here and brings a new battle pass, which includes a number of items you should want to grab. But leveling up in the battle pass is a challenge, unless you play for hours every day. Don’t worry too much, though: in this guide, we’ll show you the fastest ways to earn experience points in Fortnite, including a small XP glitch that you can take advantage of before it’s fixed.

Earn XP fast in Fortnite Chapter 3 –

In Fortnite Chapter 3, there are a few things that will help you level up faster. The Daily and Weekly Challenges are obviously where you should start, but there is also a new item like the Victory Crown that will help you increase the XP you will accumulate in each match.

In addition to the crown, you can also complete some humbler tasks to get an XP boost. Eg, to fish it will help you accumulate more experience points than he would have given you in Chapter 2. If you need a little extra XP as you move around the island, consider catching something.

Fortnite cheats: extra XP with the glitch –

If all of this isn’t enough for you, then the next piece of advice we’ll give you will allow you to get the XP you need. You can access this Fortnite glitch through the training map of the creative mode. This map is designed for you to learn how to modify structures. You cannot destroy structures here, but you can modify them to pass through. With a couple of tweaks, you can get virtually unlimited experience from this simple trick.

Here is the map code you need to use the Fortnite XP glitch:

0088-7954-2363? V = 59

Note: the last few characters “? V = 59” seem necessary only on PC. Console users should only worry about the 12 numbers

Once you are on the map, go inside in the second path – will have a “2” above the entrance. Before starting, place a tile of the floor on the roof to block the hole above. This will be incredibly important later on (see the screenshot below to understand what we mean).

Once you have placed the floor, enter the path. Depending on how efficient you are at editing, this could be very quick or it could take a while to finish. Proceed all the way and in the end you will find yourself standing on the floor you placed earlier, at the end of a long pit. You will know that you have reached it once you gain a small amount of experience for clearing the level. Of course, in theory you should have fallen into it, not landed on the floor you placed.

Now, turn the flooring into a balcony – just make sure it doesn’t fall off. This way, there will be a wall that will prevent you from falling. As you do this, you may notice that you have gained even more XP. As long as you move to the center of this room, you will continuously gain XP. Grab a rubber band or hold it down the W button on your keyboard as you run to the balcony, and you will continually gain new experience points. You can turn off the monitor and go watch a YouTube video or something as this will quickly level up you and your battle pass.

The longer you stay there, the more XP you will get. This is undoubtedly the most efficient method of leveling up in Fortnite Chapter 3, but you should use it as long as you can, just in case Epic eliminates the glitch with an update.

Written by Dave Aubrey for GLHF