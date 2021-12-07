Fortnite Chapter 3 is official: new island, renewed gameplay and … The Rock

Another chapter of Fortnite has come to an end and, once again, Epic Games has decided to give another spectacular closing event to players of the popular battle royale. Fortnite Chapter 3 already online and brought with it an avalanche of news, first of all the new map, an ‘upside down’ version of the island that we learned about in the previous episode and which, starting this month, will welcome many new characters from the most disparate.

Among the new entries on the roster we find Spider-Man, who joins other Marvel colleagues, and even the former American wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson.

Fortnite and the great news of Chapter 3: Upside down



For the colorful Epic shooter there are so many new features, starting from the gameplay. With the debut of the Chapter 3: Upside Down, the Fortnite game formula is renewed by welcoming dodged themand, a small feature that significantly changes the game’s movement system allowing players to move faster to avoid enemy fire.

It will also be possible ‘to swing’, thanks to gloves borrowed from Spider-Man, one of the characters introduced by the new Battle Pass of Season 1. Any avatar can equip Spider-Man gloves and shoot cobwebs to grab objects from a distance or swing between buildings. Marvel superhero Web-Shooters will be available from 11 December.

As for the setting, Fortnite island changes its appearance again to welcome new biomes and new locations. The exploratory component acquires further importance: players can use tent to deposit rare items – for use in later games – and restore your health, before returning to the action.

There is another great news: the crown. This will be worn at the start of each match by the player (or team) who won the Royal Victory in the previous match. There is only one downside, which is that the Crown will shine brightly by revealing its position to opponents. Those who manage to protect the Crown until the end of the game will get bonuses on experience points (XP) and, if they win, an Emote with which to celebrate their talent.

Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 1, the new characters of the Battle Pass

As anticipated, among the newcomers to the Fortnite roster we find a couple of high-sounding names.

The protagonist of the first season of Fortnite Chapter 3 no doubt Spiderman, which debuts in the world of Fortnite with an unequivocal timing – on December 15th, we remember, the new film Spider-Man: No Way Home will arrive in Italian cinemas. The friendly neighborhood Spidey included in the new Battle Pass and brings with him two alternate costumes and as many gadgets. The hero will flank his nemesis, Venom, which last September received a skin inspired by his theatrical version (Eddie Brock).

We will also meet again The Foundation, leader of the Seven, who finally reveals his true face. Confirming the rumors spread online, right Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to play the iconic Fortnite character. Over the course of 2022, players will have the opportunity to unlock The Foundation’s secret skin by completing a series of challenges.

there all new entries Introduced by the Season 1 Battle Pass:

Shanta

Ronin

Lieutenant John Lama

Haven

Gumbo

Harlowe

Spider-Man

The Foundation

The Battle Pass of Fortnite Chapter 3: Season 1 it can be purchased for 950 V-Bucks, Epic’s official stock currency. Once again, players can get back the V-Bucks spent to invest them in the purchase of the future Pass, thanks to a 1500 V-Bucks bonus which can be achieved simply by playing and completing challenges.

