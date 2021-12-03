Fortnite Chapter 3, leak publishes preview video on TikTok

Play Superscudetto

Small gaffe for Epic Games, a company that owns the rights to the popular video game Fortnite. In fact, the dataminer had been asked to avoid the themed leaks inherent in Chapter 3. However, a few hours later, Epic Games accidentally released material relating to the next big update of the battle royale on the official social channels.

FORTNITE CHAPTER 3, A LEAK HAS REVEALED FLYING ANIMALS AND TROPICAL AREA

What was wrongly posted?

The profile TikTok of the title of Epic Games has published by mistake a short teaser which, although it does not contain particular references to everything that will happen during the event “The End“, Which will be held on Saturday 4 December at 22:00 Italian time, suggests what the developments will be. The choice is not to reveal further details, but to make users decide whether to inquire about it or not. For any spoilers, therefore, check the official profiles of Epic Games.

FORTNITE, NICK FURY’S SKIN FROM MARVEL AND ITS AVAILABLE ITEMS

Does Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson reveal an important detail?

As if that weren’t enough, the former wrestler and well-known actor unwittingly thought about it Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to complicate things. Through your profile Instagram official, in fact, he posted a promotional video of energy drinks that contains a very important detail. In fact, in the mini-fridge containing the cans of the energy drink, the helmet of The Foundation, mysterious Fortnite character that has been rumored for some time, the well-known character may be hiding. In short, regardless of what might happen on Saturday night with the update, there now seem to be little doubt about the identity of the character. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, therefore, could soon become part of the world of Fortnite.

FORTNITE, CHAPTER 8 COMES IN DECEMBER AFTER THE EVENT “THE END”



