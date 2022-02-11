Fortnite Chapter 3 – Season 1: How to complete the Week 10 Challenges

Since yesterday the challenges of Week 10 for the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1which if completed as always will allow you to earn 25,000 XP each, essential for level up in the Battle Pass. This week the challenges are so simple that they do not require videos, however we bring them back to you anyway.

Spend 3 seconds of time in flight on a vehicle (0/1)

To complete the challenge you just need to take a vehicle and take off, you can help yourself with the nitro and the ramps or alternatively use the hills. Go to one of the cities or petrol stations to retrieve the vehicle suitable for the purpose, if you use the Quad you will complete the challenge faster.

Build structures (0/20)

The challenge in question does not require you to build structures in a specific location, so gather materials and build until you complete it. The structures to be clear are walls, floors, roofs or stairs, it makes no difference, the important thing is to build the required number.

Use bandages (0/10)

To complete the challenge you must use the classic bandages that restore up to 75% of health, therefore excluding medkits and other items. You can take advantage of the storm, the bonfires or throw yourself off a hill and then heal yourself with the bandages you find in the chests.

Take a firearm while fishing (0/1)

It makes no difference whether you use a fishing rod or a harpoon, the important thing is to get a weapon from fishing. There are so many spots where you can fish, such as for example Tight Sleepy, go there, arm yourself with fishing rod or harpoon and fish. The advice is to fish in the appropriate points, you will have a better chance of completing the challenge faster.

Open ammo boxes (0/15)

Another challenge that you can complete around the map, there is no specific place to do it, when you have opened 15 boxes of ammunition you will complete the challenge. Initially the challenge required you to use 3 different ziplines in one game, later on Epic Games has decided to replace it. If you get off at the sanctuary or ai Jones you’ll have a better chance of completing it faster.

Destroy mailboxes in Sleepy Strait or Hanging Pinnacles (0/5)

TO Narrow Sleepy or Hanging Pinnacles you will find some letter boxeswhich contrary to those that were a Pacific Park they are blue, they are the classic ones letter boxes that you find on the streets and not outside the houses, you just need to destroy them with anything. For example, you can use a vehicle, a pickaxe or any other weapon available.

Damage players with a sticky grenade (0/100)

A few updates ago Epic Games brought the sticky grenades, that is, explosive grenades similar to suckers, all you have to do is retrieve them and throw them near the players. You don’t necessarily have to eliminate them, just damaging them will be enough to complete the challenge.