Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Possible Release Date And Everything We Know

Everyone wants to know when Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is about to release, and by everyone, I mean people who play Fortnite. The last season of Vibin’ was quite a relaxing time, with some fun crossovers with dragonball and more recently with Destiny 2 . But with only weeks to go before the new season, players are wondering what lies ahead.

As things change across the island, thanks to the Reality Tree, chances are we’ll see things come to a head with a big event and the map transform into something new. for Season 4. While there is no official news, there are a few details that may be brought to light by leaks and crossover rumors. Here are all the Season 4 rumors so far.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: When is it likely to release?

While Epic has yet to announce an official release date, the Season 3 Battle Pass is set to end on September 17, making it likely that Fortnite’s Season 4 Battle Pass will launch soon after. . This should make Fortnite Season 4 release date September 18, but it is not certain at the moment. There may be delays or events that push the date back, but be sure to check back soon for updates.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: What to expect

Fortnite Season 4 is still largely a mystery, but a few details have surfaced about what’s on the way. One of the most important is that, according to several leaks (opens in a new tab), Spider-Gwen is coming to the Season 4 Battle Pass. That would make sense given the recent Marvel x Fortnite: Zero War comic series and the ongoing crossovers they’re working on together. Apparently, Miles Morales will also be available later in the season. Let’s hope he brings his little orange cat pal with him.

BREAKING: GWEN WILL BE IN THE SEASON 4 BATTLE PASS! This information was independently posted by multiple leakers such as @HYPEX, @FNBRintel, and @MidaRado. After investigating this rumor, I can also confirm that it will be in the Battle Pass.

The second leak, shared by iFireMonkey (opens in a new tab), comes in the form of a promotional image that has been added to the eShop version of Fortnite. The teaser shows a hand coming out of what appears to be some sort of metallic liquid. iFireMonkey confirms below the initial tweet that the hand appears to belong to a remixed version of The Paradigm character, one of the Seven whose identity has remained largely a mystery.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was revealed as the first of the Seven (opens in a new tab)the Foundation, and it has been said that Brie Larson is likely to appear as The Paradigm (opens in a new tab), lending his likeness and voice to the character alike. We don’t know much about the character, but it looks like the new season will heavily involve him.

As you noticed, the hand in the image released by Nintendo is the same hand as the remixed Paradigm.

Finally, there are rumors that an in-game Lady Gaga concert (opens in a new tab) is on the way. The speculation started a long time ago due to leaked court documents that revealed Ariana Grande, Naruto, and Lady Gaga were coming to the game. (opens in a new tab). The rumor resurfaced due to the leak of a new synced emote featuring his Poker Face song being added in a future patch. Lady Gaga is also featured as part of the upcoming Rainbow Royale LGBTQIA+ event, and her songs will be played on in-game radios. A future concert could be coming in Season 4, but there’s no way to be sure. for the moment.