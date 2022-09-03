Entertainment

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Possible Release Date And Everything We Know

Photo of James James1 day ago
0 61 3 minutes read

Everyone wants to know when Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is about to release, and by everyone, I mean people who play Fortnite. The last season of Vibin’ was quite a relaxing time, with some fun crossovers with dragonball and more recently with Destiny 2. But with only weeks to go before the new season, players are wondering what lies ahead.

As things change across the island, thanks to the Reality Tree, chances are we’ll see things come to a head with a big event and the map transform into something new. for Season 4. While there is no official news, there are a few details that may be brought to light by leaks and crossover rumors. Here are all the Season 4 rumors so far.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: When is it likely to release?

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 day ago
0 61 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Simu Liu on “subversive” Barbie movie: “How the hell did they get Mattel to agree?”

10 mins ago

Cosplayer in body paint removes Wonder Woman from the screen

21 mins ago

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend Taylor Hawkins tribute

22 mins ago

Tomb Raider | Storyboard of canceled sequel revealed

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button