Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 5 is set to start in December

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 5 release date was reportedly confirmed before the launch of Chapter 3 Season 4.

According to journalist Tom Henderson, who is known for his reliable insider information, Chapter 3 Season 5 will premiere on December 5. The leaked release date was shared on Twitter today, but no other information was revealed that might cause fans to theorize about its theme.

Epic Games has yet to announce the official release date for Season 5 and is currently preparing to release Chapter 3, Season 4. The new content drop is set to launch on September 18, a day after the rumored end of the season 3.

Recent leaks suggest that Spider-Gwen will be joining Fortnite in the Season 4 Battle Pass, while Miles Morales will also be available in the Fortnite Item Shop during the same season. Additional rumors and theories, along with frequent leaks, indicate that Season 4 will be entirely Marvel-themed since Epic and Marvel have a multi-year deal in place.

There’s no escaping Fortnite leaks and another recent one claimed that Lady Gaga will be collaborating with Epic to bring an in-game concert to the battle royale. Like previous events featuring Ariana Grande and Travis Scott, the Lady Gaga collaboration would also feature exclusive emotes and skins to celebrate. The Epic vs. Apple case actually mentioned Gaga by name, so the leak isn’t too surprising.