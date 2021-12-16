Fortnite Chapter 3, what to know about the new map

The third chapter of Fortnite arrived just in time for the Christmas season and brings with it a load of content and news never seen before. Epic Games has dropped several pieces of ninety, including new locations, new weapons, improved gameplay and the friendly Spider-Man of neighborhood, “leader” together with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson of a long list of skins that, according to some rumors, could be made official in the coming weeks. So let’s see all the main innovations introduced by the US videogames house with the start of Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 3.

A new map

“Upside down“, the subtitle accompanying the new Fortnite Chapter 3, gives a really good idea of ​​one of the most significant novelties of Epic Games’ battle royale: theIsland. The final event of Chapter 2 has in fact drastically changed the geography of the arena, with gamers catapulted into a completely renewed setting in which a mix characterized by unpublished places and historical points of interest stands out. The western half of the island has become a winter biome, while the remaining portion has a more tropical and summery matrix. The map is strongly inspired by one of the protagonists of the new season, Spider-Man, as a tribute to the homonymous film to be released on 15 December in cinemas: in fact, in the eastern part stands the Daily Lies, the famous newspaper where Peter Parker works as a photographer. But it is also possible to find the sanctuary, however, easily identifiable thanks to the presence of the monumental statue of The Foundation, the leader of the Seven who in the closing bars of Chapter 2 turned out to be Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

New weapons and items

As per tradition, even the new one Fortnite Chapter 3 will usher in a rich endowment of weapons, some of which even linked to the tradition of the Seven, such as the MK-Seven assault rifle. The arsenal will feature the new Ranger assault rifle, a Stricker shotgun, an automatic rifle, the sidearm pistol and a Hunter Bolt-Action sniper to take down enemies from a distance. There are also new items to help players as they explore the island – especially the new spray Med-Mist to heal themselves or their teammates – even on the move – and the Guzzle Juice to gradually restore health. But don’t forget the shoots cobwebs, another element of the lovable wall climber of the Marvel universe: available as an object, they will allow gamers to swing from one building to another to reach places of interest from above. And then there are the camps. The curtains will be another of the main novelties of Fortnite Chapter 3 and functioning as a real resource in motion, they will allow you to keep up to three objects (weapons or equipment) to be used in other games. The tent will also act as a protective barrier against the elements of the weather conditions – and here the Unreal Engine 5 game engine fits, as we will see shortly – but it will also act as a simple place to rest to restore health points.

Revamped gameplay

Epic Games had promised it: fiction and gameplay they will go hand in hand and mark an important development in the dynamics of the most famous battle royale in the world. And so it was. Fortnite Chapter 3 forcefully enters the next-gen and welcomes the new game engine Unreal Engine 5, with all its improvements and its (many) benefits. The new engine represents a decisive step forward in terms of quality, thanks to more incisive and spectacular settings, greater destructive capabilities and the inclusion of a dynamic weather system which will certainly become a factor for the future as well, putting a bit of “spice” on the gaming experience (someone talked about tornadoes and hurricanes?). The first scraps of gameplay highlight the progress made by Fornite in this regard. It will be enough to cut down a few trees to realize the new physical system and its impact on the surrounding environment. And this will be an alternative way to take out the opponents, crushed by the ruinous fall of the shrub. Speaking of gameplay again, there are also some innovative elements. Epic Games has in fact enriched its battle royale with the slip, a system that will allow players to sneak out of enemy fire and quickly take cover. Just like so many other shooters, it will be possible to slide and shoot at the same time. And thanks to the renewal of the arsenal (especially using the MK-Seven assault rifle), it will be possible to aim downwards, in some ways bringing the gaming experience closer to a first-person shooter.

Spider-Man and The Rock arrive