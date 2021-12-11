“Fortnite copied Battlefield 2042”: the accusation of the players

Heavy accusations from Fortnite players. They complain that Epic Games’ Battle Royale copied Battlefield 2042

We know very well, by now, the incredible innovations that are taking place on the island of Epic Games. Chapter 3 has recently arrived and has already allowed us to be able to see gods huge changes that we didn’t really expect to receive. The incredible thing is that a roundup of content has practically hit the Fortnite players leaving everyone speechless.

The company has done a truly impressive job this time around, and takes Battle Royale to an absolutely impressive level. However, along with the much praised and shown novelties, there are also some controversies. Let’s see what it is that hasn’t really gone down to gamers. The peculiarity of the new Epic Games update for its Battle Royale Fortnite, it concerns the whole structure on which the game stands from now on.

The controversy is clear: Fortnite has copied Battlefield 2042

In fact, it is enough to look at the weight of the update of the title in question to understand that we are behind something truly impressive. The dimensions of the aforementioned update are to be shaken, as they have a much greater weight than what we are always used to seeing. Because? Surely for the new contents that are proposed thanks to the update, but more than anything else for a totally new and unprecedented system to everyone’s delight.

We are talking about the introduction and a new and more powerful system that improves the whole sector of the Epic Games island. We are talking about the use ofUnreal Engine 5. This leads the title to touch very different shores than those we are used to usually seeing. This obviously increases the quality of the contents and settings of a truly exceptional graphic quality.

Furthermore, the possibility of destroying everything will certainly benefit from this huge step forward. But it is precisely a part that is introduced with this update that has given rise to several controversies. In fact it is proposed a weather effect that changes from time to time as players battle it out in Battle Royale. Of course, we know that this game system is typical of Battlefield 2042.

And in fact, while many players are enthusiastic about this novelty, just as many are complaining. They denounce the fact that this time, Fortnite, he copied quite clearly a feature that will arrive thanks to the last chapter of Battlefield. What do you think?