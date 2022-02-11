Fortnite doesn’t work as it should, Epic Games has a gift for everyone!

In recent weeks Fortnite has brought forward a whole series of contents programmed by Epic Games, without adding great revolutionary innovations to the cauldron. For the full-bodied updates it seems that we will have to wait a few more weeks, but apparently, the popular battle royale has gone through a whole series of issues who have put a spanner in the works for the players.

The numerous reports regarding these problems found in Fortnite soon reached the eyes of Epic Games, with the US company that immediately wanted to reassure the fans with an update post. In fact, on the Twitter profile of the Fortnite Status account, it was stated that the development team of the battle royale is already working to fix all the crashes and issues encountered over the past few weeks.

In addition to this excellent news, there is also a second one that will perhaps make Fortnite players much more pleasure. In the post published on Twitter it is stated that he will be given a gift to all players to be forgiven for the latest problems. All users logged in from January 27th to February 3rd will receive an in-game item completely free of charge.

We understand Fortnite’s had a few outages in the last week. While accidents happen, we work to prevent them. We’ll be granting players who’ve logged in 1/27 – 2/3 the Heart’s Desire Wrap as thanks for your recent patience. This item may arrive in the Item Shop at a later date. pic.twitter.com/3WZWzZ6M26 – Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) February 8, 2022

The redemption of this gift will not be immediate for all players who have connected to Fortnite in that period of time, and for some it may take a few days before finding this item in the in-game shop to redeem at no cost.