Fortnite doesn’t work today, the 7.30pm update arrives: here’s what changes

It is a particularly rich period for Epic Games’ battle royale, between the collaboration between Fortnite and Uncharted launched on the occasion of the arrival of the film with Tom Holland, and the celebrations for Valentine’s Day.

In any case, support for free to play by the development team continues, and is preparing to make a new update available. Just today, Tuesday 15 February 2022, Fortnite: Royal Battle will welcome the patch 19.30, with which various in-game novelties will be made available. The time of publication of the update has been set for 10:00 o’clock this morning. As usual, i servers will remain offline for the entire duration of the operations, with Epic Games which will disable matchmaking as early as 9:30 am in the Italian time zone.

Among the new features coming with the 19.30 update of Fotnite: Royal Battlethe development team reports the removing the splash screen which allows you to select the game mode chosen from Save the World, Battle Royale and Creative. From now on, players will see free to play start directly in the lobby, where they can freely join other users to create their favorite match.

Pending the arrival of the patch, we remind you that at the moment it is possible to get a pickaxe and a camouflage for free with the Fortnite: Heart of Stone event.