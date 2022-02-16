Fortnite, flickstick and gyroscope supported on Ps5 and Pc

Play Superscudetto

There are more news in “Fortnite”, a popular video game present on various platforms. Through the new patch of “Fortnite Royal Battle”in fact, Epic Games has introduced new functions.

What was added in Fortnite?

In collaboration with the specialist Julian “Jibb” Smart, the flickstick along with optional gyro controls on Playstation 4, Playstation 5 and PC. Thanks to this update, players will be able to control the camera by rotating the controller directly. With the flickstickInstead, users can move the right stick to make the camera move faster in a certain direction. The gyro controls, of course, can be enabled or disabled in the tab “Touch and movement” present in settings. Finally, the 19.30 patch removed the initial game screen where players chose between the various modes. Eg, “Save the world” or “Creative” will be selectable through the screen “You discover”which can be accessed by clicking on “Change” above “Plays”.

Uncharted Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer skins are coming

The new film will be released in cinemas on Thursday 17 February “Uncharted”with Tom Holland among the protagonists and, in this regard, inherent skins will be released on “Fortnite”. In addition to the new costumes, other Uncharted-inspired items will be available in the Fortnite shop. Specifically, a hang glider that resembles the plane of Sully, two new picks (one taken from Parashurama of The Lost Legacy) and a new decorative back. In addition, maps of buried treasures, never so suitable, will be returning to the game. Therefore, yet another novelty is coming with regards to Fortnite, which is always enriched with new and beautiful skins to attract even more fans.

