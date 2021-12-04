Tech

Fortnite, goodbye to Chapter 2! UFOs sink the island in the final event

As promised in recent days, Epic Games has decreed the End of Fortnite Chapter 2 by launching a spectacular event in which all fans of the free battle royale were able to participate. Here then is the report of the activities that led to the sinking of the island.

At the end of the countdown for the departure of the event The End of Fortnite Chapter 2, the spectators of the show ingame witnessed the opening of a gash in the digital skies of the island from which a fleet of UFOs emerged.

The appearance of the spaceships was then immediately followed by a firefight with the alien entities landed on the surface of the island and, at the same time, a battle with the same UFOs, some of which took place.explosion of the Cube.

From here on, the participants in the event admired cinematic clips, alternating with gameplay scenes, which confirmed the leaks on the arrival of The Rock in Fortnite as part of the activities that will involve players in Chapter 3. In the cliffhanger of emotions packaged by Epic Games between pyrotechnic explosions, cinematic trailers and twists in profusion, the event has started to conclude showing the overturning of the platform that supported the island and, subsequently, a huge tsunami that submerged (definitely?) the setting that was the backdrop to the free-to-play battles of Fortnite Chapter 2.

