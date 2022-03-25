Fortnite: Grefg asks for a mode without permanent construction and fuels the debate

fortnite battle royale has started his new Season 2: Resistance of Chapter 3 around the world with a decision that has attracted a lot of attention between the players; Epic Games have disabled builds, one of the pillars of the game since its inception.

Even though this measure is only temporaryhas already raised a whole wave of opinions in social networks. In recent days, for example, prominent figures such as the Spanish TheGrefg have publicly asked Epic include two permanent modes; one for those who want constructions and one for those who prefer to play without them.

Do we all agree that the construction in Fortnite is what makes this game special but also what has done the most damage to it over time? Solution; permanent game mode without building and game mode with construction. Epic Games DO IT. 🤝— Grefg =) (@TheGrefg) March 21, 2022

Fortnite should have a permanent mode without buildings?

“We all agree that building in Fortnite is what makes this game special but also what has hurt it the most over time?”, TheGrefg began by saying on his Twitter account just a couple of days ago. The popular streamer, one of the most active content creators in Fortnite (so much so that he owns his own in-game skin for the series of idols), ended suggesting a possible solution to Epic: create a permanent mode without builds and another way with constructions.

Grefg’s tweet, which currently accumulates more than 75 thousand likesalso has dozens and dozens of user comments that are in a debate most interesting.

Some players think that the grace of Fortnite is in the constructions and the game would be meaningless without them.

and the game would be meaningless without them. Meanwhile, others believe that the game with the years has become unplayable precisely because of the buildings.

It is true that the most skilled players have developed a quickness awesome to build and stuff prevents many newcomers enjoy the game or other users who are not so good at creating coverage and just prefer to focus exclusively on the ms facet shooter type of the title. What is clear is that the disabling of constructions with the start of Season 2 has done nothing but fuel this discussion networking.

In principle Epic Games has disabled constructions for enter the new mechanics of movement more easily among the community, but perhaps behind this decision also the company is evaluating how well does the game work without them and how do the players take it. Curiously, other personalities of esports and Twitch as Ninja or Tfue they have commented that they are having a better time than in years no buildings in Fortnite:

Fortnite with no building > most fun Ive had on Fortnite in YEARS.—Ninja (@Ninja) March 22, 2022

Fortnite without building should be permanent thing— Tfue (@Tfue) March 22, 2022

The Tfue himself claimed in one of his tweets, just like Grefg, who Fortnite should maintain a permanent mode without constructions. Be that as it may, these will be available again soonbut it will be necessary to see if all this commotion causes an internal impact within Epic Games and makes them rethink their options.

The Tfue himself claimed in one of his tweets, just like Grefg, who Fortnite should maintain a permanent mode without constructions. Be that as it may, these will be available again soonbut it will be necessary to see if all this commotion causes an internal impact within Epic Games and makes them rethink their options.