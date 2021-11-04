Fortnite has been beaten, the crossover with League of Legends will take place elsewhere

We are now very used to the crossovers of Fortnite, which has staged events over the years that they redefine the idea of ​​the multiverse.

They were many franchises, of many different mediums, to have landed in the Epic Games battle royale, and among the last there was also Resident Evil.

Lately two famous heroes of the Capcom saga have landed within Fortnite, with skins and many themed cosmetic elements.

Many have dreamed of a crossover with League of Legends always, but on the occasion of the upcoming Netflix series it will be another battle royale to host it.

In view of the release of Arcane, the Netflix series is precisely from the boundless universe of League of Legends, Riot Games is organizing a series of initiatives and crossovers.

And among these there is also the one with PUBG Mobile, the smartphone and tablet version of the battle royale that has always been a rival to Fortnite.

As reported by Polygon, Riot Games will insert within the battle royale for mobile devices some elements taken from the Netflix series, and therefore from League of Legends.

Starting November 16 will be inserted the skins of the characters of Jinx, Vi, Caitlyn and Jayce, heroes of League of Legends that will appear in Arcane.

The event is part, as we said, of a great media bandwagon that Riot is pulling on her feet for the promotion of the TV series.

Finally a rematch for PUBG, which at least in this case he takes home a very important crossover in the face of Fortnite.

Which, however, it must be said, collects increasingly important collaborations including a crossover with one of the most important films of the season.

But in China, things are not going very well, because Fortnite withdraws from the Far East due to the latest video game laws.

That of Fortnite it is in any case an unprecedented cultural and media phenomenon, which has influenced many video games although not all.