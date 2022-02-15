Fortnite, Hearthstone trials: how to unlock pickaxe and camouflage for free

Play Superscudetto

Epic Games in this period is very generous towards its community, kicking off yet another initiative linked to Fortnite Chapter 3 thanks to which it is possible to obtain numerous free rewards. The initiative in question is linked to Valentine’s Day and is called Stoneheart tests. The main scope of the event is the free Thorns of Passion pickaxe, but by completing all the objectives you can also grab other rewards at no additional cost.

The first step to follow to take part in the event is to visit the official website and log in with the Epic Games Store credentials (make sure you have your gaming platform correctly connected to the Epic profile). At this point your account will be automatically registered and you will only have to accumulate Badges.

Fortnite, Cuorediptera tests: the details

Here is the complete list of rewards that can be unlocked for free by completing the Hearthstone Trials in Fortnite Chapter 3:

Fatal Deal Spray: Unlocks by simply logging into the portal

Hearty Cover: Unlocked by earning 6 Badges

Thorns of Passion Collector Tool: Unlocked by earning 11 Badges

To complete the event, you must hide inside a bush in the central area of ​​the map. This way you will have a better chance of being inside the next safe zone and of finding a second shelter. Repeat this process until there are only 10 players left alive to get a Badge. Those who purchased the Hearty Cover in the item shop will be refunded within 7 days of the end of the event with 500 V-Buck. In this regard, the objectives will be completed no later than next February 21 at 5:59 am in the Italian time zone.

