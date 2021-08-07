Fortnite: here’s ariana grande’s Rift Tour

The Fortnite Rift Tour with Ariana Grande made its debut and also will be played at selected times throughout the weekend. The entire in-game event took players on a journey through space-time through the illustrious history of Fortnite, creating a sensational spectacle.

While the players danced on top of theAbductor themed party hovering over The Aftermath, the countdown has gone to zero and revealed a large Rift gate in the center of the Abductor. Jumping in took players on an expedition that showcased fortnite’s past performancesWhat Marshmello, also revisiting scenes from the past full of stories such as Kevin The Cube and The Devourer. There was even a air combat minigame which held the score.

After the entire lobby defeated the last Big Bad and landed in a black void, they helped each other in a cinematic sequence that was supposed to pull the heartstrings and roll out the red carpet for the main act of the show. Down came a shooting star with some of the best high notes in both worlds: ours and the kingdom of Fortnite looped in the same way. Ariana Grande she took to the virtual stage and opened with Seven Rings while players floated around his huge avatar.

He went on to play segments of his other hits, including Positions, Be Alright and The Way. With each song transition, the singer broke her diamond-studded pickaxe and blew up the audience in different realms. It seems that Epic Games has decided to raise the stakes after the show of Travis Scott of 2020 and, although it is a matter of taste, we would say that they got it right.

You can watch the full video of the Rift Tour above or check the game board for the remaining programming times this weekend. Be sure to enter the playlist of the Rift Tour using your favorite character skin, as they will be integrated directly into the show in some fun ways that we won’t spoil here.

After the show, Epic Games creative director Donald Mustard he was elated and promised that things like the Rift Tour they are just the beginning. More missions for this event are coming after the weekend of shows. Enter now to clean up the missions already available, then come back and complete the list for more Ariana Grande themed cosmetics and Rift Tour. Fans are clamoring for Nicki Minay as the next guest of the tour, find out more in this article.

Source: GameSpot