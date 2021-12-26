Fortnite: how Spider-Man changed everything

“They killed Spider-Man,” the 883 sang in 1992, practically a millennium ago. But when ever? What we are experiencing is in effect a new golden age for Spider-Man. You wouldn’t need the classic shopping list to convince you, but still: more recent projects include the theatrical release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the arrival of a playable character in Marvel’s Avengers, rumors of a Sony intending to conclude the The Amazin Spider-Man trilogy with Andrew Garfield and – obviously – could he possibly miss the debut of the wall climber on Fortnite? That’s right, Epic Games has made deals with Marvel Studios to ensure a far from secondary presence of the Spider-Man universe in the brand new Fortnite Chapter 3. For the uninitiated, Battaglia Reale has been boasting a whole new island for a couple of weeks, with a new Battle Pass. Among the rewards of the very latest levels, look a bit, the Spider-Man skin stands out. And not just that: let’s take advantage of these days to spend in peace with relatives to explain how Spider-Man has changed everything on the most frenetic island in the world.

The collaboration you (not) expect In the last year and a half Fortnite has welcomed a number that is now difficult to calculate on Battaglia Reale skin made in collaboration with Marvel Studios. For some time now, Thor, Iron Man, Groot, Wolverine, but also Venom, Carnage, Black Widow and Nick Fury have been running around the island undisturbed, occasionally meeting with the costumes of Ariana Grande, Will Smith, Marshmello and who the more it has the more it takes. By now the only limit self-imposed by the developers and creative directors is really that of the imagination. Spider-Man was the big absentee, but the presence of Venom, Carnage and Eddie Brock hinted at something. Thanks to the release in the cinemas of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the spider-verse was thus enriched. There cooperation, initially, it started by offering some exclusive items in the Battle Pass. If in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 the reward of level 100 was Carnage, now it’s up to the good ones: around level 90 players can unlock a Spider-Man skin inspired by the world of comics, the classic blue and red onesie that we all have present, in short. But continuing to level up, it is also possible to unlock two variants: the symbiote suit and then that of the Future Foundation. It takes some time, but since it’s a train that doesn’t pass a second time, collectors don’t have much choice. Obviously, to get these items you don’t need a great skill: just play and calmly dedicate yourself to the daily and weekly missions proposed by the developers. Considering then that the current season will end in late March … But the collaboration, of course, must allow developers to monetize as much as possible. So three Spider-Man skins are fine, especially within the Battle Pass … but another pair certainly can’t hurt. In the Item Shop, at the time of this writing, the specifically themed costumes are still available Spider-Man: No Way Home: namely a Tom Holland with the jumpsuit from the film (also in the black and gold style) and MJ / Zendaya, armed for the occasion with a baseball bat and a school backpack; better than this! The skins are offered at the price of 1500 V-buck each, therefore about 15 euros. But so far we have only talked about cosmetic items …

Spider web gameplay Skins are good for the ego, for the reputation, but not for the gameplay. An object meticulously studied by Epic Games, and introduced in Fortnite Chapter 3 on the occasion of the collaboration with Spider-Man, thinks of that: the web shooter. It is a mythical object (therefore very difficult to find as a loot or by opponents) which occupies a slot in the player’s equipment, providing him with “Spider-Man gloves”. In short, it is an updated version of the superpowers already seen in the past on Fortnite and dedicated to the various Avengers, or to the most recent powers of the symbionts. The web shooter is not an offensive weapon, rather a defensive one: it guarantees unprecedented mobility within the game map. Beyond the reload time that intersperses the uses of the weapon, it is really difficult to think of a more useful object or to run away in dangerous situations or to move at high speed between one place and another on the map. The shoots cobwebs allows you to make the famous swing of Spider-Man between the skyscrapers … without the skyscrapers, of course, but, using structures, trees, mountains, almost everything available. It takes some practice to be able to use it decently, but once you try it there is no turning back. After all, the speed with which any teammate or enemy will want to steal it from you speaks for itself. A very interesting aspect of the instrument in question is related to the verticality. The web shooter has not only revolutionized the speed of movement and the ability to easily avoid enemy fire: it allows you to climb high, anywhere, in no time, without the need to build. During the battles, for example, the very fast enemies to build in height are no longer a problem, because just shoot a spider web on the last wall positioned and climb higher than them with the last jump / push guaranteed by the object. If you want to try to impersonate Spider-Man on Fortnite, this is the right time: as always, every new weapon lasts a maximum of one season, and then returns to the well-known “closet”.