Fortnite: how to complete Klombo’s secret challenges in season 2?

Two new secret quests are available in Fortnite. These are two missions related to the Klombo creature.

Looking to learn more about the Secret Klombo Challenges available in Fortnite Season 2. This article is made for you. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z about the missions related to the creature.

Soon a new concert in Fortnite?

Fortnite is not just a fighting game. Quite the contrary. Moreover, Epic Games does intend to develop a real metaverse within its creation.

Recently, the American company thus raised 2 billion dollars with Sony and Lego to develop this idea. An extraordinary project that is already making a lot of noise.

“This transaction values ​​Epic Games at $31.5 billion, compared to $28.5 billion a year ago and $18 billion in 2020,” thus explained our colleagues from Les Echos.

For his part, programmer Tim Sweeney added: “This investment will allow us to accelerate our work to build the metaverse and create spaces where gamers can have fun with their friends, where brands can build immersive and creative experiences, and where creators can build community.”

At the moment, development is still ongoing. But while waiting to be able to really dive into this new universe, Fortnite has many other surprises in store.

Starting with a new concert! After Travis Scott and Ariana Grande, it’s now Emicida’s turn to occur in the video game.

And this time, no question of doing things by halves. Indeed, the experience should be interactive. In the program ? A kind of biography of the rapper.

But also an extraordinary show. To attend this event, players will then have to go to the creative mode. Thereafter, all you have to do is click on the “Serie One Sonore: Emicida” tab.

You can also access it using the following code: 6929-7613-7801. That’s it… All you have to do is enjoy. MCE TV tells you more about Fortnite news!

Complete Klombo’s Secret Challenges

The most knowledgeable Fortnite players had the pleasant surprise of discover new secret challenges. And if Klombo remains nowhere to be found, the Klomberries are still scattered across the map.

Some fans therefore asked questions. By collecting these berries, two quests are available. The 1st is to collect 5 berries.

These are scattered all over the Fortnite map. Moreover, they have the ability togrant ten shields or life. Good news for players in distress, isn’t it?

If the mission is to collect 5, you can push even further. Indeed, it is quite possible to go up to 15.

For the 2nd quest, you will need to go to the snow mounds the size of Klombo. In total, there are 3. These are located at the back of the POI Logjam Lumberyard.

Once you manage to find them, you will complete the mission. There is no need to say, the creators of fortnite are ready to do anything to hold the attention of gamers.