Fortnite: how to complete the challenges of week 10

The challenges of the week 10 of Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 3 and we, as usual, will show you how to complete them. Today we will see how to complete them all.

Week 10 Challenges

Spend 3 seconds of time in flight on a vehicle (0/1) – Reward: 25,000 Experience Points

Just use a quad or create a ramp with our materials.

Build structures (0/20) – Reward: 25,000 Experience Points

Self-explanatory mission.

Use bandages (0/10) – Reward: 25,000 Experience Points

Very simple challenge. We recommend using Oi’s Guards to take damage and heal later.

Take a firearm while fishing (0/1) – Reward: 25,000 Experience Points

Fishing, with a fishing rod or with a harpoon, we will also have the opportunity to find weapons instead of the usual fish. By drawing one the challenge will be completed.

Use different ziplines in a single game (0/3) – Reward: 25,000 Experience Points

Just use the ziplines three times. We will find many a Chonker circuit, Canyon Condominium And Brulle coils.

Destroy letterboxes in Sleepy Strait or Hanging Pinnacles (0/5) – Reward: 25,000 Experience Points

We destroy five mailboxes at designated locations to complete the challenge.

Damage players with a sticky grenade (0/100) – Reward: 25,000 Experience Points

We recommend landing in very crowded places such as Hanging Pinnacles And The Cavern.

