Fortnite: how to unlock the Mace of Hearts pickaxe

A new event is available for Saint Valentine called Creative chaos with which we will be able to obtain numerous free rewards on Fortnite Chapter 3including the new exclusive pickaxe Mace of Hearts.

To get these rewards we will have to visit the Official page of Creative Chaoslog in with our credentials and complete the registration.

Once back on Fortnite Chapter 3 we will get the pickaxe Mace of Hearts and another gift: the emote Love dominates.

We remind you that to be sure of getting the two rewards we will have to spend at least thirty minutes in the creative map Creative chaos.

