Fortnite Icon Series Welcomes Maria “Chica” Lopez With Cosmetic Set And New Tournament

Epic Games has named the newest member of its Fortnite Icon Series: Maria “Chica” Lopez, the Canadian streamer with over 2 million subscribers on Twitch.

Chica joins professional athletes like LeBron James and Neymar Jr., pop star Ariana Grande, fellow streamer Kathleen “Loserfruit” Belsten and others in the Icon series, which immortalizes celebrities and high profile content creators with skins and other cosmetics in Fortnite.

The Fortnite Chica skin and matching styles.

Chica’s Fortnite Icon Series Cosmetic Set will enter the Item Shop on May 7 at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET. The set will include:

Alternate Royale Streak style for all three elements

Those who want to unlock parts of Chica’s cosmetic set early can participate in the Chica Cup on May 5, with an additional Chica Was Here spray also available. Finally, a creative new streamer-themed map, Chica’s Fun Run Obstacle Course, will be added to the list of available modes to celebrate the event.

Chica stumbles upon Fortnite at a pivotal time, as the IO and the Resistance are now waging war in Tilted Towers after the 8:30 p.m. patch. Its addition also comes during the game’s May 4th celebration, which saw the return of lightsabers, blaster rifles, and numerous Star Wars skins.