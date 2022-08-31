Fortnite is dethroned by PUBG on the field of events

Did you think that Fortnite didn’t suffer from any competition in the field of live events? U.S. too. And yet, this weekend, at MTV’s 2022 VMAs awards show, Epic Games’ Battle Royale lost its crown to PUBG. It is indeed PUBG who won the prize for “Best Metaverse Performance” during this ceremony on the musical world, very popular in the United States.

Thus, PUBG’s Blackpink The Virtual event wins the title this year, while it was opposed to Ariana Grande’s virtual concert on Fortnite. The pill was hard for Fortnite fans to swallow, especially since the PUBG event uses some elements of the Fortnite concert in a very suspicious way.

Fortnite’s Ariana Grande event lost the “Best Metaverse Performance” award at the VMA’s to PUBG’s Blackpink event which was a cheap clone of Fortnite’s event 😭 pic.twitter.com/KW4PVzuvLN — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 29, 2022

K Pop Power

The Video Music awards is a ceremony where fans vote from a short list of nominees. And in this little game, it is therefore crucial to know how to mobilize a community for a massive vote. Ariana Grande and Fortnite may form a powerful tandem, but it was without counting on the power of the K Pop community, which carried Blackpink on a small cloud during the ceremony.

In any case, this is one of the arguments raised by the defenders of Fortnite, to explain this “defeat”, even though Ariana Grande’s event on Fortnite seemed more successful and more fluid.

The VMA 2022 nominees in the category of video game events.

The interactive aspect

If we have to remain a good player, and put aside the strange similarities between the PUBG and Fortnite concerts, we can however mention the fact that the Blackpink concert was much more interactive than that of Ariana Grande on Fortnite. The Fortnite Rift Tour indeed gave the feeling of being a passive spectator, while the PUBG concert really required interaction.

No matter ; we know deep down that Travis Scott’s concert on Fortnite, in April 2020, will remain as the most beautiful virtual concert ever given on a video game. And it will take more than an MTV award to change our minds.