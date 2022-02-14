Fortnite is not working well, a big gift is ready for users!

Fortnite has a super gift ready for users after the platform caused several minor disruptions.

One of the most popular and played games of recent years, it has brought great news to the way of understanding the online experience. A real revolution in the videogame field so much so that the formula of battle royale he then depopulated by entering other games. In the last period, Epic has decided to aim for a new entry: Spiderman.

Spiderman It is not only present as a skin within the new chapter, but it has also brought the cobwebs with it. In game, in fact, among the legendary weapons there is the possibility to find the spider-web shooter. An object that allows you to move at speeds unthinkable for the map and, above all, allows for you play incredible.

In the last few days, however, there have been some problems even though no full-bodied updates. The news, in fact, will arrive in a few weeks, but in the meantime the game has had some problems and the reports they were very numerous.

Fortnite: a maxi gift for users is ready

Epic, after numerous reports, he immediately decided to intervene to solve the problem and offer users the best possible gaming experience. With a post on Twitter, through the official profile, the production company has made it known that the technicians have worked on problem resolution.

To be forgiven for the inconvenience that arose in this period due to the problems, Epic has decided to to be forgiven. In the same post published on Twitter, in fact, there is also the wonderful news for the most loyal users. To all players it will be up to a giftbut be careful.

The thought of the production company is aimed at all users who have access to the game in the period of time between January 27 and February 3. However, it may take a while to redeem the gift, it is not an immediate reward.