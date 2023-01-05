“Fortnite is one of the best games in history”, according to “Ninja” | Epic Games | video games | DEPOR-PLAY

A bunch of video game They manage to get among those who will leave their mark on history. Minecraft, CS: GO, Haalf-Life, Tetris are just a few names that are in the popular imagination when one refers to the gaming industry.

In recent years, for example, the impact that the development of the battle royale genre has had should not be underestimated. Several developers found a gold mine in this genre and major games like PUBG, Free Fire, Danger Zone from CS: GO appeared. However, there is one that stands out among all: Fortnite Battle Royale.

Epic Games was forced to reinvent their survival game because sales were not up to par and they ended up turning their shooter into a Battle Royale. Thanks to this video game and the sales of Unreal Engine, they now have one of the most downloaded virtual stores in the world.

Richard Tyler Blevins, better known as “Ninja”, also found a platform in Fortnite to take the big leap in his career. For this reason, he defended the video game in a discussion on social networks.

Fortnite is one of the best games ever

“This is not a child’s game, friend (…) Not because many children play it [significa que sea un juego para niños]. Look at Minecraft, there are a lot of older people playing it now. Do you know what a children’s game is? Hello Kitty Islandthe streamer commented.

Even “Ninja” dared to describe the Epic Games shooter as “one of the best games ever invented.”

Great argument. Grown men nitpicking at what’s a kids game and what’s not. Theyre all games—just enjoy em — Mayer Mizrachi (@Mayer) January 5, 2023

Let’s remember that Fortnite is no longer just a video game, but has become a meeting point for young people, which has been used by different brands and artists to promote music and movies.

Listen Dale Play on Spotify. Follow the program every Monday on our available audio platforms.