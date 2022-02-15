Today Epic Games made available the patch 19.30 for Fortnite, which in addition to adding as always new cosmetic items, introduces some important changes and novelties to the gaming experience, let’s find out what it is.

The news of the Fortnite 19.30 patch

L’update 19.30 first of all it introduces news for Save the World And Creative, while as regards the Battle royal, as reported on official sitethe first change concerns the removing the game mode selection screen, which means that when you launch the game you will now be directly in the lobby after loading, hence the Save the World mode will be accessible via the Discovery menu.

The second and important change concerns the platforms PS4, PS5 and PC, which now welcome a control system already available for some time on Switch and Androideven if the latter see the addition of new options. As indicated below the details:

Active mode (combat)

Viewfinder only : Gyro active only when aiming scoped weapons.

: Gyro active only when aiming scoped weapons. Viewfinder or aiming : gyro active when aiming any weapon.

: gyro active when aiming any weapon. Viewfinder, aiming, collection : active gyro when aiming any weapon or using the harvesting tool.

: active gyro when aiming any weapon or using the harvesting tool. All time: active gyro when aiming any weapon, when using the harvesting tool and on any other occasion.

Active mode (construction)

Nobody : gyro active neither during construction nor during modification.

: gyro active neither during construction nor during modification. Edit : gyro active during modification but not during construction.

: gyro active during modification but not during construction. All time: gyro active during and during editing.

Below you can take a look at the new control mode: