Fortnite Leak: X-23 Of The X-Men Is It Coming To…

A new Marvel skin could arrive shortly after Fortnite and it’s none other than X-23 aka Laura Kinney from the X-Men. Here are all the details.

The collaboration between Epic Games and Marvel could continue to grow in the future. While individual skins from the Marvel Universe have appeared in the Item Shop in previous seasons, the world of Fortnite has even been embroiled in the Nexus War in Chapter 2, Season 4. an event featuring characters and storylines from various comics, movies and TV series. in the Marvel Universe!

But it was far from the case! While at the time the full Battle Pass consisted of Marvel characters, the collaboration continued and brought countless Marvel Skins at the Fortnite Item Shop even after that; including some members of the X-Men. And now another member is to join: X-23.

X-23 in Fortnite: Item Shop leak points to next X-Men skin

iFireMonkey, one of the most prominent Fortnite leakers, recently posted a tweet revealing that Epic is working on adding X-23 to the game.

The names listed are all new and old Item Shop tab names. In addition to characters that have already appeared, such as Ariana Grande and J Balvin, X-23 in particular stands out.

X-23, also known as Laura Kinney, is a fairly popular Marvel character primarily associated with the X-Men. The character’s first appearance was in February 2004, and she has appeared in comic books and television series.

Otherwise, no other details, such as the release date of the upcoming skin, are known. Of course, as always, we have to say that these are just leaks and Epic has yet to officially confirm an X-23 skin.. However, looking at Epic and Marvel’s past and how many times iFireMonkey has been right with its leaks and guesses, we’re confident that X-23 will come to Fortnite sooner or later.

As always, we’ll let you know as soon as new details become known.

