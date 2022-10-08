Fortnite leaks suggest X-23 is coming to the game

Fortnite collaborated with wonder Many times; according to reports, another collaboration is on the way. epic games and Marvel created 47 skins in collaboration. Marvel’s Popular Villain Thanos was included in the game when Avengers: Infinity War was released. Many other popular heroes like Iron ManGroot and She-Hulk have been in the game several times.

More recently, Spider-Gwen has been added to battle royale game in Chapter 3 Season 4. Currently, a new section of the Item Shop hints at the introduction of another Marvel hero. epic games added a new section in the Fortnite store with the title X-23.

For starters, X-23 is the code name for Laura Kinney. In the comics, X-23 is a female clone created by scientists, using genetic material from Wolverine. The character featured in the hit 2017 film Logan. The leaks largely hint at the addition of the mutant character X-23 skin in Marvel Comics’ Fortnite.

– Advertising –

According to leaks, Marvel’s X-23 could be the next skin added to the game

According to the famous Fortnite data miner HYPEREXthe X-23 section of the in-game store suggests that an in-game skin featuring the mutant superhero will be added to the game. A fan of the game Justin Neagle tweeted a list of different Marvel characters that may soon be introduced to the game.

Spider-Gwen is also on the list and she was added to Fortnite more recently. However, none of the other characters have been officially confirmed, so they’re all rumored as of now. China, another popular Fortnite data miner also tweeted about the addition of Section X-23. She also believes it is a sign of a “possible future collaboration”.

New/added shop tabs: – Ariana Grande

– Astronaut Ariana Grande

– SavinTheBees locker

– Carlox locker

– Locker MelanyLoLee

– J. Balvin

– Welcome to the Melloverse

– Sonic Silk

– X-23

– More spooky deals — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) October 5, 2022

iFireMonkey, another popular Fortnite leaker tweeted a long list of items coming to the Fortnite Store. The X-23 is high on this list. Hopefully in the next few days we will have an official confirmation from the Fortnite developers regarding the collaboration. Until then, fingers crossed.

What do you think of the leaks hinting at the possibility of X-23 coming to Fortnite? Let us know in the comments below!

For more mobile gaming news and updates, join our whatsapp group, telegram group, Where Discord Server. Also, follow us on instagram and Twitterand Google News for quick updates.