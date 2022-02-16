Fortnite meets Uncharted (and Tom Holland) with new themed skins

Starting tomorrow, Thursday 17 February, the very successful battle royale Fortnite will see the arrival of a new event in collaboration with one of the most successful titles of Sony And Naughty Dog in a predictable and unexpected way at the same time. Players will be able to unlock Uncharted-themed skins featuring the four iconic characters from the last few chapters: Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and the film by Uncharted released this year at the cinema.

As shown in the nice trailer posted on the official account of Fortnite on Youtube, skins allow you to unlock Nathan Drake both in style Uncharted 4 than in style Tom Holland And Chloe Frazerboth from Lost Legacy than from the film, or with the features of the actress Sophia Taylor Ali. As is often the case in collaboration events on Fortnitein addition to the skins, you can get other iconic accessories from Uncharted such as the Second-hand Saber pickaxe, Parashurama’s ax, Sully’s “new” Seaplane glider and many emotes inspired by the series of Naughty Dog.

Uncharted it is not the first exclusive Sony that lands on Fortnitewe had recently seen a mighty Kratos da God of War join the fray, not to mention other extravagant collaborations like the Naruto-themed one. What other sacred monsters will Fortnite be able to bring inside its park?

Fortnite is the free to play battle royale available on Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, Pc and devices Android.