Fortnite, Mike Lowrey, and Will Smith are now available as skins

Epic Games announced that Mike Lowrey, character from the Bad Boys movie series played by well-known actor Will Smith, is now available in Fortnite with its own skin and bundle.

Lowrey arrives in Epic Games battle royale without his lifelong partner, Marcus Bennett, but has some additional cosmetic items. In the Item Shop, you can purchase Lowrey’s skin separately or in the Wandering Mina Bundle, which includes:

Mike Lowrey costume

Decorative back Detective bag

Loose Cannon Knives

For the uninitiated, the Bad Boys series was born in 1995, and two films have been made since then, the latest coming last year after 2003’s Bad Boys 2. There would be discussions going on for a fourth film.

Lowrey joins a long line of heroes in Fortnite, most of whom hail from the comic book world of Marvel and DC. Leaks suggest that other characters from films and TV series will debut in Fortnite in the near future, including, apparently, Chris Hemsworth of Extraction.