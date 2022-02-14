Fortnite: Nathan Drake and Chloe on the way

Fortnite players will soon be able to take possession of some skins dedicated to Uncharted for their game characters. Epic Games recently released a teaser on the upcoming collaboration.

According to the video, the collaboration will start on February 17. The skins featured in Fortnite are from Nathan Drake from Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Chloe from Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. There will also be skins from the theatrical version of both characters. Obviously it will be possible to change the skin in your locker at any time. Chloe Frazer’s outfit is sold with the Back Bling Pack.

In addition to the two character outfits, there will also be other accessories. These include the Saber Pickaxe, the Parashurama Ax Pickaxe, Sully’s “new” glider Seaplane and an Update Journal Emote.

In the video it is intended that the explorer, after spending time on the island, will draw some treasure maps. If the player comes across one of these maps, he will be able to follow them and unearth the treasure with his pickaxe.