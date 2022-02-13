Fortnite new skins, you work for a Playstation game

The Epic Games team that deals with Fortnite does not seem to find peace, the new skins that could arrive soon should be the result of a collaboration with Sony for PlayStation.

According to what has spread on Twitter, in fact, Epic’s Battle Royale players have been sent a poll in which it seems evident that the ultimate purpose is to test the levels of satisfaction and knowledge of some iconic characters and games that at the moment are not yet present in the form of skins.

According to the message spread on the social network of the blue bird, in list there are characters of 6 very different videogame universes between them. And among these games four characters they all gravitate towards the same: the new PlayStation product. Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 characters may appear inside Fortnite

Of course, it still takes a moment to remember that Bungie is officially part of the PlayStation team but technically now whatever comes out inspired by Destiny, or Destiny 2, is technically a product. Sony PlayStation. And apparently, the purchase of the development team is yet another sign that Destiny still has a lot to say to the gamer community if you are thinking of creating some skins for Fortnite.

Specifically, all the characters mentioned in the survey are: Alexios from Assassin’s Creed, Drifter, Titan, Hive, Failsafe from Destiny, Samara by Mass Effect, Link And Ganondorf from The Legend of Zelda, the Foundation from the same universe of Fortnite and then Mega Man.

Let’s start with to exclude at least the characters of The Legend of Zelda unless someone inside Nintendo has suddenly gone mad and the company has finally decided to loosen up a bit and allow others to tinker with its most iconic characters. Alexios from Assassin’s Creed might be possible in case the Battle Royale wants to give a hint of ancient history, as he is the main character of the 2018 Odyssey chapter. Mega Man instead seems made for Fortnite and it would also be a way to Capcom to make people talk about themselves again. Insert instead Samara from Mass Effect means going to take a character not among the main ones but who certainly left indelible memories on anyone who took a tour in the second and third chapter in particular of the Shepard saga.

Below the message spread by the Twitter account DestinyBullettin, the opinions are enough discordant although in general no one seems particularly enthusiastic about the idea of ​​a crossover with Destiny 2.