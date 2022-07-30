Fortnite Neymar Jr. Challenge: Where To Find Footballer Characters

Indiana Jones quests are finally here in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. Here’s how you can find the secret door outside the main chamber of Shuffled Shrines.

As players waited for Fortnite v21.20 to revolve around No Sweat Summer, it turned out to be all about Indiana Jones. This season’s secret Battle Pass skin is now unlockable through challenges and a brand new POI called Shuffled Shrines has been added to the map.

Fortnite’s Shuffled Shrines puzzle allows players to enter through the secret door

First, you need to visit the brand new Shuffled Shrines POI on the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 island. It is located south of the shrine and has been marked in the image below:

Advertising

Shrines mixed in Fortnite

After landing, you need to search for clues and find four runes on each edge of the shuffled shrines. They will display one of these red, blue, and yellow symbols:

Runes scattered in shuffled shrines will have such symbols (Image via YouTube/ChillNikov)

The runes (clues) will be scattered in the shuffled shrines and their symbol will be reset each time you play. Therefore, you should not try to copy models that have worked for others.

It’s important to find the fure runes and then head to the middle of the Shuffled Shrines where you’ll find four interactive runes in front of a door.

Solving the puzzle is essentially a game of chance. You have to rotate the runes according to the clues. To open the door, the symbols on the runes in front of the door must be identical to those scattered around the Shuffled Shrines.

Apparently the runes symbol on the left should match the rune in the southwest corner of the Shuffled Shrine. Similarly, the one placed second from the left should match the rune in the upper right (northwest) corner.

After solving the puzzle correctly, the main chamber should open. Be careful though because the path is strewn with pitfalls.

Where is the secret door after the main chamber of the Shuffled Shrine

It’s important to note that the challenge does not end when you solve the puzzle and enter the main chamber. There is an artifact inside that grants 250 gold bars, but more importantly there is a secret door to the right of this artifact. The entrance is hidden by green bushes.

Players can enter this area and find two chests inside which should complete the Indiana Jones challenge. This quest will not only provide XP, but will help unlock the character’s outfit and a selectable style.

Finding the secret door behind the main chamber is clearly more complex than any of the challenges we’ve ever seen in Fortnite. The puzzles and traps are already too hard but before that players have to fight a ton of opponents who will land to complete the same quest.