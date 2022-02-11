Fortnite not working, server offline on February 1st

Maintenance time for Fortnite servers: starting from 10:00 on Tuesday 1 February, Epic Games will shut down the servers to start maintenance operations in view of the publication of the new Fortnite 19.20 update.

Matchmaking will be disabled half an hour earlier (therefore starting from 09:30) to allow players to leave the servers well in advance of the start time of the works. The end time of the maintenance has not been communicated but this, as usual, could last between two and three hours, probably Fortnite will be back online between 12:00 and 13:00 Italian time, except for delays and / or impossible unexpected events to predict.

We do not know what new features will update 19.20among the latest leaks there is talk of a collaboration with Star Wars and the arrival of new Spider-Man themed skins, however there are absolutely no certainties about it and it is only speculations without confirmation.

Fortnite Chapter 3 was launched last December after a rather subdued last season of Chapter 2, the new course of Epic Games’ Battle Royale seems instead having enjoyed good success with audiences and critics and developers are working to bring more and more new content.