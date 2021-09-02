Fortnite: now there is also Will Smith, with a skin inspired by the Bad Boys movie

From Street Fighter characters to God of War Kratos, through The Mandalorian and … LeBron James. We thought we had seen everything before, but the battle royale from Epic Games he still wants to amaze and, above all, to further expand his own roster stellar.

So here’s that too Will Smith makes its debut in the colorful world of Fortnite: the American actor, star of Men in Black and the series Willy, the Prince of Bel-Air, becomes a playable character thanks to a skin inspired by one of his most iconic roles.

Mike Lowrey invades the world of Fortnite: available now

“Mike Lowrey knows how to keep a cool head. Whether he goes on an explosive adventure or a high-speed chase, he never loses his undeniable style. And now, the South Beach detective heads to Fortnite“. That’s right, Will Smith will return to take on the role of Detective Mike Lowrey, the protagonist of the film Bad Boys. The film directed by Michael Bay in 1995 had two sequels: Bad Boys II, released in 2003, and the most recent Bad Boys for Life, which landed in cinemas in early 2020, just in time before cinemas around the world closed.

The Will Smith bundle – the Loose Cannon set – now available for purchase in the Fortnite Item Shop. Package includes Mike Lowrey costume, decorative back Detective bag and the exclusive double pickaxe Loose Cannon Knives. You can buy the character skin individually or buy the whole set to get all the items.

That of Epic Games a rather curious choice, if not a wasted opportunity. We know that the main theme of Fortnite Season 7: Chapter 2 coincides with the aliens: Detective Mike Lowrey certainly does not go hunting for UFOs; so why not introduce the James Edwards character? L‘Agent J from Men in Black – played, in fact, by Will Smith – would have been a much more suitable character for this season’s theme.

In any case, with Season 7 many other characters from films, TV series, comics and video games debut. The latest Battle Pass, for example, allows players to obtain Rick Sanchez from Rick and Morty and Clark Kent, aka Superman. Epic Games has also released a new game mode, Fortnite – Imposters, which almost entirely follows the gameplay of Among Us – to the point of triggering the controversy of Innersloth, authors of the popular indie game.