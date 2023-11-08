Fortnite OG Adds Driftboards and Mounted Turrets Tomorrow

fortnite is ready to add new weapons and vehicles to your current Chapter 4: OG Season map. Players will be able to try Driftboard and Quadcrasher, OG vehicles that will make the journey much easier, in the update that will be released on November 9, 2023.

As part of the new Hotfix, the Battle Royale game will make changes to its Fortnite OG map. Loot Lake will have a new ascending vortex, creating new vertical platforms for players to reach. New weapons will also be added, including the double-barreled shotgun, the Clinger, and the Six Shooter. This is part of an ongoing throwback season, with Chapter 4: OG Season changing to recreate the game’s original Season 6.

Returning to the OG map has proven to be a huge success for Fortnite players so far, as the game breaks player count every week. Still, Epic Games intends to update the season weekly, and on November 9 the Driftboard and Quadcrasher vehicles will be added. This follows a whole new group of weapons, with classics like the assault rifle having already appeared. Finally, Chiller Traps, Port-a-Fortresses, and Mounted Turrets are also arriving tomorrow, although the Chiller Trap and Mounted Turret will not be in zero build.

Only Loot Lake will change in terms of map updates, although it will be high above the ground. Make sure you get your hands on the new weapons and vehicles as well, as in this flashback season, any advantage you can gain over your opponents is more vital than ever.