Fortnite OG is super weird as a Zero Build player

Epic Games has already had a pretty eventful month. The proceedings regarding the Epic and Google case began this week and the company released Chapter 4, Season 5 of fortniteotherwise known as fortnite OG, to register numbers. The season relies heavily on nostalgia and brings back content from the first games of the popular shooter, recreating the game as it was in July 2018 during Chapter 1, Season 5. The season works as a perfect time machine: Players can revisit the exact location. map and elements they used five years ago. But still, the current period looms in other ways. That’s because the way some people play fortnite has changed and the OG map is not optimal for Zero Build players.







I, like many players, now play fortnite in Zero Construction mode. This way of playing works exactly as it sounds: it removes players’ ability to gather materials and build structures. Epic Games first released it in spring 2022 and the addition was quite innovative. Before its launch, fortniteThe whole gimmick of the game was that players could build structures and use them to gain advantages in fights. However, it turned out that the game had a lot to offer its Zero Build players. Zero Build wasn’t just fun; took off and renewed interest in the game.

fortniteThe original map predates Zero Build mode by several years. So its return creates an interesting scenario where Zero Build players use a map that was designed when that mode didn’t exist. In my time with Zero Build in the OG fortnite map, he felt a little clumsy. The map has fewer locations and each location has fewer buildings, meaning each location offers fewer ways to be creative and avoid or approach a fight.

In general, mobility presents a major problem. Some points on the OG map have high points that players can perch on, but reaching them requires a grappling item or a zipline that can only be accessed by running helplessly across an open area. In terms of items with grappling abilities, there’s the Grappler, which is a plunger-shaped gun that allows you to move upwards, but it’s not as smooth and fast as the later Grapple Glove. Some locations don’t have golf carts, so I spent a lot of time running around vast open areas of the map. This makes sense, given that the developers originally designed the map with lots of open spaces to build on. As a Zero Build player, I have never run into the energy limit both while running and when playing this map. My teammates and I accumulated Rift-To-Gos like our lives depended on it, only because we needed them to position ourselves in tight spots quite regularly.

Despite all this, I still find things to enjoy about OG. fortnite, even as a Zero Build player. It’s a super different map compared to the Chapter 4 Season 4 map, and that in itself has provided enough variation in the game to make it interesting. Although it felt awkward at first, my friends and I got a feel for certain patterns, where to go and when in a match. On top of that, we will only be able to play on this map for a month, which is a pretty short period. And personally, I enjoy any update that gets people back into the game. I don’t care if the map is perfect, as long as it’s a catchy enough idea to convince my regular team of players to play again.

Read more