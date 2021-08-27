News

Fortnite pays homage to Martin Luther King Jr., protagonist of an educational project within the video game

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements




No skin this time, but a one-of-a-kind initiative from Epic Games’ popular battle royale video game


In fact, players will be able to visit, within Fortnite, DC 63. This is the digital version of Washington from over half a century ago, where they can attend the famous “I have a dream” speech at the Lincoln Memorial and the National Mall, as well as accessing a series of educational contents to learn more about this very important historical figure.

The delicate period we are experiencing is what seems to be indicated for to sensitize young people to a fundamental character and historical period, hence the decision of Epic Games to host a unique initiative of its kind. Finally, all this was possible thanks to the reconstruction of the virtual environments by the community of the creative mode of Fortnite and bear the signature of the users. ChaseJackman, GQuanoe, XWDFr And YU7A.

The ability to listen to the famous speech, visit the exhibition and educational spaces, and take part in various mini-games together with other users it resembles a school trip, at the end of which the players will receive a small prize: Completing the special challenges on the subject of the civil rights movement will receive a DC 63 spray for the in-game locker.

Come to IGN Italia for more news and videos about this game!

Loading...
Advertisements


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

782
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
762
News

15 Books to Save the Planet
762
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
607
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
589
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
573
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
530
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
503
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
498
News

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process
394
News

Cardano (ADA) enters the next phase Alonzo Testnet, invites hundreds of “Crypto Insider” testers
To Top