Fortnite pays homage to Martin Luther King Jr., protagonist of an educational project within the video game

In fact, players will be able to visit, within Fortnite, DC 63. This is the digital version of Washington from over half a century ago, where they can attend the famous “I have a dream” speech at the Lincoln Memorial and the National Mall, as well as accessing a series of educational contents to learn more about this very important historical figure.

The delicate period we are experiencing is what seems to be indicated for to sensitize young people to a fundamental character and historical period, hence the decision of Epic Games to host a unique initiative of its kind. Finally, all this was possible thanks to the reconstruction of the virtual environments by the community of the creative mode of Fortnite and bear the signature of the users. ChaseJackman, GQuanoe, XWDFr And YU7A.

The ability to listen to the famous speech, visit the exhibition and educational spaces, and take part in various mini-games together with other users it resembles a school trip, at the end of which the players will receive a small prize: Completing the special challenges on the subject of the civil rights movement will receive a DC 63 spray for the in-game locker.

