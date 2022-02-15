Fortnite presents a new way to play

FortniteEpic Games’ battle royale phenomenon that has won the hearts of millions of fans around the world, is now preparing for a small revolution.

The game has always offered players a multitude of different ways to have fun in the various online battles, to which is added a very special novelty.

After all, the last few weeks have been particularly tumultuous for Fortniteso much so that the Epic Games team has decided on a gift to be forgiven, completely free.

Not to mention that the battle royale and Uncharted will meet soon in a new crossover coming February 17th. Now, however, it is the turn of a really special novelty

Via the official website, Epic Games has confirmed that with the arrival of the version 19.30 of the Battle Royale mode of Fortnite new ones will also be introduced gyroscopic controls.

Available on console and PC, the update will allow players to control the camera by simply turning the controlleralso introducing the flick stick.

Adding Optional Gyro Controls a Fortnite on platforms that support the gyroscope – that is also on PS4, PS5 and PC – they will be added to those already present on Nintendo Switch and Android.

With the v19.30 Update, we removed the initial screen where you select Save The World, Battle Royale, or Creative game modes. You’ll now boot up directly into the Lobby, ready to join the party and kick off a match! – Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) February 15, 2022

In addition, always and only with the new version 19.30 Epic Games has removed the initial game screen and that allowed you to choose the game mode between Save the World, Battle Royale or Creative Mode.

In short, the new update brings a lot of news to the entire package, which the community of players will be able to test properly on the pitch.

Finally, with the new update, we now start directly from the lobby, from which it will then be possible to join directly to a game group and thus start the games.

Staying on the subject, have you read that Epic Games’ battle royale has recently welcomed one of the most iconic characters of all time?