Fortnite Revolution, the video game reimburses families for deceptive purchases made by children

The video game in question is completely free: you can download it, install it and play it without paying a cent. And yet, let’s go fortnite As with many other video games, it is possible to make purchases within the online store. The “goods” that can be purchased are almost exclusively aesthetic: clothing, weapons of different colors and shapes, ballets to show off during matches, and the like. Of course, purchasing is very simple, just a click away. For this reason, many children and adolescents They have been falling for some time naively in the “trap”emptying parents’ credit cards without them realizing it.





Given the increasing and increasingly worrying numbers, the US regulatory authority has accused Fortnite of inducing players to make involuntary purchases and violating their privacy: for this reason, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has fined the manufacturer of the video game, Epic, for a total of 520 million dollarsthe highest amount ever requested by the Commission for breaking a rule, the BBC reported.









Fortnite is now safer: the measures taken and payments





Of these 520 million, 275 are the payment for Epic Games’ violation regarding data collected from users under 13 years of age without informing their parents. The rest of the payment, however, will be distributed as reimbursement to affected families: more than 37 million people have been contacted and informed of the possibility of receiving the payment.





Epic Games then promised to make changes to the video game to solve the problem of “deceptive” purchases, introducing features such as spending limit for users under 13, higher and safer privacy settings for children, and other forms of parental control. “We agreed to the deal because we want Epic to be at the forefront of consumer protection and offer our players the best experience possible,” says the Epic spokesperson.





