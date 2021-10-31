Fortnite says goodbye to China, here are the probable reasons

For the first time ever, Fortnite has found a big obstacle in its growth. The Battle Royale of Epic Games in the West in fact does not seem to know rivals and even the accusations focused on microtransactions cannot stop Tim Sweeney and associates from producing skins and weekly updates in industrial quantities. Yet, for the first time, Epic will be forced to take a step back.

As reported online, in fact, Fortnite will be completely banned in China. To report the news we thought iFireMonkey, Twitter user active in the world of Battle Royale of Epic Games. According to what emerges from the information obtained by the insider, starting tomorrow in China you will not be able to log into the servers to create new accounts. On November 15, however, the game will be inaccessible and the servers will be shut down permanently. The reasons behind this choice are not yet there, or at least, they have not yet been revealed by Epic Games or Tencent, which owns shares in Tim Sweeney’s company. However, some hypotheses are already beginning to circulate online.

The first reason why Fortnite will cease its operations in China would be to be found in the Chinese government. With the three-hour game limit imposed on minors, the game’s servers may be too expensive to maintain with a low fan base. Another hypothesis concerns the same popularity of the home game Epic Games, which has entered a market that is perhaps too saturated: most Asian players in fact focus only on PUBG, the first Battle Royale to have gone mainstream.

Fortnite China is shutting down November 15th @ 11 AM CT Spotted by @itsarkheops pic.twitter.com/exAfO7BnrL – iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) October 31, 2021

Fortnite is certainly one of the biggest hits of recent years. And if Epic Games will continue in its support, the game will probably be destined to have even more popularity. At least in the West, since apparently in China it will no longer be possible to play it. A possible return in the near future is for now to be excluded, but if things change at the legislative level, perhaps Epic Games could reconsider everything, especially considering the participation of Tencent in the US publisher and developer.