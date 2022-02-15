Fortnite, Season 1: all the details of the update 19.30 – LIVE

Also this week with a tweet on the official account @FortniteStatus we have had confirmation of the advent ofupdate 19.20 and therefore the highly anticipated Season 1 with the usual period of downtime for 10:00 am (Italian time). Fortnite is not workingand the reason is precisely the arrival of‘update v19.30 which will bring us many news dedicated to Battle Royale, Save the World and Creative Mode. Follow it Live with us!

Update at 11:00

Armored walls have been removed from Competitive Modes to make room for launch pads!

All the news from the Item Shop!

New parachute!

New styles for other skins!

New styles for Monarch!

The ability to view all new items in the locker at once has been introduced!

Uncharted treasure map!

Update at 10:00

New items in the Shop!

Server still down!

We’re beginning to disable matchmaking in preparation for the v19.30 update, with server downtime beginning soon. We’ll let you all know when downtime has ended! pic.twitter.com/zh68wWuieV – Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) February 15, 2022

It appears that the update 19.30 of Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 1 is not finished yet. The Twitter profile Fortnite Status has not yet announced the closure of the works and the reopening of matchmaking.

