Fortnite seeks new collaboration and sounds Doom

Fortnite It is one of those games whose hallmark is the large number of monthly collaborations it has. We can see all kinds of characters and personalities within the game, from the tennis player Naomi Osaka to Venom himself.

It seems that this goes further, because according to internal leaks, Fortnite is already working on a collaboration with Doom, a video game classic. In it we will embody Doomguy, a space marine whose mission is to eradicate all the demons from his star base.

During the State of Unreal showcase there was a segment showing the Intro Cinematic for Ch3 – S1.On the second monitor you can see some folders such as:- Family Guy- Chapter 3 – Season 3 Jones- Chapter 3 – Season 3 – Vader- Doomand some other filesSpotted by @polaqwym pic.twitter.com/CmfQ2lUxs0 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) April 5, 2022

This collaboration had been waiting for a long time, since Fortnite had conducted a survey with a small list of possible collaborations with the battle royale. Within this was Doom among others, which blew up the fans of the saga.

The Unreal Engine State It has made a dent in Fortnite players, because for a small moment we could see a list of names of popular characters that could enter the island in a matter of time.

In this you could see personalities like Darth Vader and Indiana Jones. Besides would be dated to arrive in the game with Season 3 of Chapter 3 of Fortniteso it would not be surprising that a big event with all these characters was really being prepared.

For now, we just know that we could have both Doomguy, Darth Vader and Indiana Jones in the game, in addition to a special event in which we will have to face the villain of Star Wars. Despite everything, Epic Games has not confirmed anything officially, so we will have to wait for more things to leak or something interesting to be announced.