Fortnite: servers are not responding, servers are offline with 7.30pm maintenance

After the release of the 7.30pm patch on Fortnite, the servers are unresponsive and are offline!

Correction 19.30 It is currently being rolled out It is an electronic gamewith all new update ! after 2 weeks without updateWe will have the rights to some new features of the game.

Meanwhile, the game servers are offline and unresponsive. Let’s explain why!

Fortnite servers are not responding, servers are offline

It’s official Update 19.30 It has finally been launched on Fortnite. In particular, it will allow you to add new features to the game, which Epic Games has not yet announced.

Confirmation arrived late at night, the v19.30 update will take place this morning! Matchmaking stopped around 9:30 am and maintenance started at 10:00 am! pic.twitter.com/OPMi6w0x8R – Official Fortnite 🇫🇷 (FortniteFR) February 15, 2022

However, who says upgrade Maintenance ! Due to the maintenance, the Fortnite servers are offline offline. So it is normal that you are unable to start the game and it will take some time for the game servers to work again. Maintenance operations generally last several hours and are often done in the morning.

Once maintenance is complete e Server back onlineyou can join a game and find out Updates Found in Fortnite! Also feel free to read Corrective notes 19.30 To keep you informed about the contents added in Fortnite with the arrival of this new patch.

