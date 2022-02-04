Fortnite skins, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak coming soon

Play Superscudetto

Epic Games continues to give Fortnite fans big surprises. In fact, the duo is expected to join soon Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak within the popular videogame.

When Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak will be available in Fortnite

The two arrive in the Icons series with the debut set at Friday 11 February 2022 at 01:00, with costumes and accessories as in the tradition of the Epic Games title. There is a way, however, to have them a few days in advance: you will have to participate in the cup Silk Sonic which will begin Monday 7 February. On its official website, Epic Games presented this new initiative with a request: “Are you planning to drive to pass the time?”. In fact, there is also a new radio station to listen to called “Radio Icons”. For its launch, therefore, fans will be able to listen Silk Sonic, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, presented by Boorsy Collins. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak costumes are part of the Silk Sonic set, which also includes accessories based on the duo’s members. As for Bruno Mars, however, players will be able to show off a microphone with the pickaxe “Scepter of sound” and wear it as a decorative back. There will also be a new emote called “Wheel of freedom”with which to turn around on the spot.

The many collaborations of Fortnite

Recently, Fortnite has partnered with the cast of “Matrix Resurrections”including the Neo by Keanu Reeves. In addition, we also remember the skin of the singer Ariana Grande, who held a real in-game concert in unsuspecting times followed by millions of fans.

