Fortnite: soon a Michael Myers skin created in the video game?

Another new skin in the Fortnite video game! After Aya Nakamura and Lizzo, Michael Myers could well happen!

According to several hallway noises, it may well be that the Michael Myers skin is pointing the tip of its nose in the Fortnite game. After Lizzo and Aya Nakamura, this would be great news for fans! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

More skins in Fortnite

Definitely, skins are multiplying in the Fortnite video game. This time around, the characters aren’t just ordinary skins or animals. But also celebrities!

Eh yes ! After great artists like Dua Lipa and Bruno Mars, it’s Lizzo, the Pop/R&B artist who got his own skin in the video game. She sings and dances on “About Damn Time”. Her funny dance seems to be unanimous on Twitter:

“Great choice for this emote”, “I like this dance, it brings back memories on TikTok”, “too good it’s a nice news”, “Lizzo on Fortnite it’s too much for me”, ” I love ! »

And that’s not all ! Aya Nakamura also conquered his fans during a concert on Fortnite. Like Ariana Grande, she got her own avatar. She gave a great interactive concert for 72 hours.

The players were therefore able to hear “Djadja”, “Girlfriends”, “Draw”… Enough to make a lot of people happy.

But things don’t stop there! Many Fortnite players are thinking of seeing a crossover with Michael Myers for the Halloween party. On Twitter, several people then speak of a skin bearing his image.

YEEEEEEEEES, I want Myers in fortnite and ghostface that would be amazing and dead by daylight too https://t.co/BRAJzQzJmb — Genderfluid Gaymer (@GayGaymer2022) October 15, 2022

Michael Myers as a surprise for Halloween?

This is not the first time that this rumor has been heard. Almost every year in the month of October, search trends related to this character peak.

Added to this are also the content creators who use Michael Myers name a lot in their video titles to increase their channel views.

So the question arises, does the Epic Games firm reserve surprises for Fortnitemares 2022 ? Nothing is certain at the moment. For the moment, the video game speaks of two names:

Sinister Glare and Undying Sorrow, which result from Dreowings and kitsunexkitsu respectively. They are therefore available in the item shop. There are cosmetics, for example. But also outfits that can be purchased for 1,200 V-Bucks each or as a bundle for 1,600 V-Bucks.

As for harvesting tools, they can be purchased for 800 and 300 V-Bucks or as a bundle for 1,200 V-Bucks. No choice, to have fun, players will therefore spend 2800 V-Bucks to have all the cosmetics of these two skins.

For the moment, the name of Michael Myers is therefore uncertain. But everything is possible with the v22.20 update for Fortnitemares, which will be online on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

But let’s say it all the same, there is little chance that the Michael Myers skin will see the light of day on Fortnite this year. So it’s a case to follow.