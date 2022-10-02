Fortnite: Spider-Gwen, Brie Larson and all the news of Chapter 3 – Season 4 | EpicGames | video games | Spain | Mexico | USA | TECHNOLOGY

Fortnite continues to evolve and this time it has said goodbye to Season 3 to start a new one: Paradise. Season 4 – Chapter 3 stars Brie Larson, an actress known for playing Captain Marvel. What new features does the new season and battle pass include?

Fortnite has shared all the news that the new season of battle royale brings. Among them, the confirmation of Brie Larson in the Fortnite universe as Paradigma, a member of The Seven, and the Spider-Gwen skin. Both are accompanied by a new element crucial to winning games: the Chrome.

What news does Season 4 – Chapter 3 of Fortnite bring?

In addition to new weapons, a new advantage will be present in Fortnite: the Chrome. Chromium is a substance that allows players to walk through walls. when thrown at them. In addition, you will be able to become Chrome to be invulnerable to all fire impact or falling damage. You’ll also move like molten chrome across the floor when you sprint.

You can be invincible with Chromium. (Photo: Fortnite)

Another new aspect is the new space called Hanging Condo, which is characterized by having unevenness and making the combats more interesting. To get there you must use the new directional launcher, available around the island.

Hanging Condo. (Photo: Fortnite)

How to get the Spider-Gwen skin in Fortnite?

As already mentioned, Brie Larson has arrived at Fortnite and her skin as Paradigma (with helmet) will be available in battle pass. Another character that caught the attention of fans was Spider-Gwen, i.e. Gwen Stacey from the Spiderman universe. Skins for Lennox Rose, La Heraldo and more will also be available.

The battle pass is available for 950 V-Bucks or Bucks. To unlock Spider-Gwen you must play the game, level up and collect battle stars, then exchange them for the skin by meeting the necessary requirements.

Here you can see the trailer for the new battle pass in Fortnite.