Fortnite starts over from Chapter 3, with the help of The Rock and Spider-Man

With an event that literally turned the game map upside down, the shooter from Epic Games introduced a new setting, new game mechanics and skins to get to customize your gaming experience, including a hero at the center of multiple projects in this period: Spider-Man. Spider-Man arrives in the world of Fortnite complete with emblematic comic book locations, such as the Daily Bugle in which his alter ego Peter Parker works as a photographer.

This area of ​​the map, along with other familiar areas for battle royale fans and unprecedented scenarios such as The Sanctuary (base of operations of the Seven, the group which also includes the hero played by Dwayne Johnson), can be discovered with the help of new game mechanics such as the slip, which allows you to evade the enemy’s fire, and the ability to flit in the skies emulating the use of Spider-Man’s webs.

Among the most interesting innovations, the introduction of Fields, which allows players to conserve useful resources to reuse in subsequent games and to regain energy after a fatal encounter. There are also new weapons, additional skins to unlock in the Battle Pass and a new one Crown of Victory, which along the lines of Fall Guys gives the victorious player a reason to pursue victory and keep possession of the crown for as long as possible.

The first season of Fortnite: Chapter 3 started a few days ago, but fans have already started climbing through the hundred levels of the Battle Pass to get the new rewards with a novelty, which consists inearning Season Pass experience points outside of Battle Royale mode: Through the Accolade Device, players who prefer the Creative mode can earn experience to unlock the rewards generally reserved for the competitive mode.

